Canandaigua National Corp Acquires 269 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 443.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,971,000 after acquiring an additional 35,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG stock opened at $257.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.35. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $242.90 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.