Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$80.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$64.00 to C$80.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.73% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CNQ. ATB Capital raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$69.70.
TSE CNQ traded up C$0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$77.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,445,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,132,679. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$35.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$79.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$89.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$64.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$54.24.
Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.
See Also
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.