Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$80.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$64.00 to C$80.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CNQ. ATB Capital raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$69.70.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

TSE CNQ traded up C$0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$77.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,445,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,132,679. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$35.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$79.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$89.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$64.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$54.24.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.03, for a total value of C$265,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,967,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$104,335,807.80. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.11, for a total transaction of C$485,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,503,678.13. Insiders have sold a total of 221,879 shares of company stock valued at $13,359,046 in the last three months.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.