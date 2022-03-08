Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$74.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from C$63.00 to C$74.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CNQ has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Canadian Natural Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.00.

CNQ opened at $59.59 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $60.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.61.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.592 per share. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 36,406.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 120,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

