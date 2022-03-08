Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.90 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) to report $2.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.84 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway posted sales of $2.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full-year sales of $12.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.99 billion to $12.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.68 billion to $13.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CNI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.35.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $126.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $136.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.579 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 21.9% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,246,357,000 after buying an additional 6,592,022 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,912,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,308,249,000 after purchasing an additional 79,453 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $916,455,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $968,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,924,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $727,891,000 after purchasing an additional 721,007 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

