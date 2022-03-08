Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) to Buy

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered HEXO from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded HEXO from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on HEXO from $1.20 to $0.90 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HEXO from an underperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1.07 to $0.53 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HEXO currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.40.

NYSE:HEXO opened at $0.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.28. HEXO has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $211.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.96.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $39.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.36 million. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 157.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HEXO will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEXO. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEXO in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,418,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in HEXO by 45.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 446,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 138,900 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in HEXO by 103.7% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 246,700 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HEXO by 714.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in HEXO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. 22.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, HEXO Plus, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis.

