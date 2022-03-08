Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 150 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 304,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,702,000 after acquiring an additional 16,413 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,219.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 914,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,374,000 after buying an additional 893,734 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 32,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $109.66. 12,740,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,548,687. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.62. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.10 and a one year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.