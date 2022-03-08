Cambridge Advisors Inc. Purchases 880 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDA. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter.

FNDA stock opened at $50.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.03. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $47.96 and a 52-week high of $58.17.

