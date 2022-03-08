Cambridge Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILJ. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 543,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,480 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 231,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 116,925 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 21,363 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 136,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 19,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter.

SILJ stock opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $18.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.71.

