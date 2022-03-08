Cambridge Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,849,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after buying an additional 11,916,885 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in AT&T by 98.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,558,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,200,000 after buying an additional 6,227,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in AT&T by 38.7% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,875,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,753,000 after buying an additional 3,031,900 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in AT&T by 7.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,714,000 after buying an additional 3,005,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,818,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,011,914. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.37. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $168.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

