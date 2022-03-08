Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $74.02 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,646 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 16.7% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $74,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,479,000 after acquiring an additional 94,916 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 167,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after acquiring an additional 25,543 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period.

VOO traded down $11.73 on Monday, hitting $385.61. 8,352,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,735,711. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $350.66 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $413.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

