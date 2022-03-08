Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $621,000 Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 86,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 27,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 8.0% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter.

PHYS opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $15.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.27.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

