Cambridge Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $748,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,150,000 after buying an additional 2,792,991 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 164.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 351,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,855,000 after buying an additional 218,660 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 433,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,013,000 after acquiring an additional 99,258 shares during the period.

JPST traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.29. 3,639,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.56.

