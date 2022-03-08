Cambridge Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,891 Shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,354,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 40,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the third quarter worth about $285,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,680,000.

DEED stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.98. 67,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,469. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $26.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average of $25.65.

