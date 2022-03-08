Camber Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 319,850 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 872% compared to the average daily volume of 32,916 call options.

Shares of CEI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 16,816,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,266,840. Camber Energy has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $4.85.

Get Camber Energy alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Camber Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Camber Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camber Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Camber Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camber Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

Camber Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, development and sale of crude oil and natural gas from various known productive geological formations. Its operations mainly focuses in Central Oklahoma, South, and West Texas. Camber Energy was founded by William A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camber Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camber Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.