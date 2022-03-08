Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 5,482 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,482 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 117,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 47,097 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 93,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 13,923 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 184,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 14,264 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 35,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 362,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,940,000 after purchasing an additional 151,001 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $44.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.21 and a 200-day moving average of $50.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.13 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

