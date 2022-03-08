Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 511 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,684 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 360.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in Walmart by 31.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 704,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.94, for a total value of $97,118,450.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $53,617,356.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,195,357 shares of company stock valued at $862,563,628. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $141.67 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.81 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The firm has a market cap of $392.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.55.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 45.08%.

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

