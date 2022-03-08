Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 2,358 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,581 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $55.59 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.20 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $230.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,473 shares of company stock worth $1,060,115 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.