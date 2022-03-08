Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ELY. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

ELY opened at $20.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.94. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average of $26.99.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $711.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.02 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 235,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 40,422 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after buying an additional 63,722 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 472,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after buying an additional 7,736 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,368,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

