California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 514 Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Natus Medical worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Natus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $396,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Natus Medical by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in Natus Medical by 209.7% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 90,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 61,221 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Natus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Natus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,052,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NTUS opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.02 million, a PE ratio of 71.05 and a beta of 0.47. Natus Medical Incorporated has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.93.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Natus Medical had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 11,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $272,043.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Natus Medical (Get Rating)

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.