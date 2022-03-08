California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 13,539 Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,539 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of ViewRay worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in ViewRay in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.47. The company has a market cap of $701.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.90. ViewRay, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 74.48% and a negative net margin of 156.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRAY shares. B. Riley upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ViewRay in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ViewRay presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.21.

ViewRay Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

