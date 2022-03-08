California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in XPeng were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 605,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,526,000 after buying an additional 170,279 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of XPeng by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 39,141 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of XPeng by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of XPeng by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 66,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of XPeng by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 888,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,578,000 after acquiring an additional 124,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 6.81. XPeng Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45.

XPEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, XPeng presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.81.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

