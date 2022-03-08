California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of OrthoPediatrics worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 27.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 110,350.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 1,000 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.42 per share, for a total transaction of $60,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph W. Hauser sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $148,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,204 shares of company stock worth $1,482,701 over the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $53.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -63.74 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.61. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.09 and a 1-year high of $73.91.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 16.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KIDS. TheStreet downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OrthoPediatrics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

About OrthoPediatrics (Get Rating)

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.