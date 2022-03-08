California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 915,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 622,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,634,000 after buying an additional 36,712 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,147,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,917,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,381,000 after buying an additional 45,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $93.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.11. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.88) by $0.10. As a group, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.43.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

