California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,597 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of ChemoCentryx worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the third quarter worth about $423,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 161.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,258 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 10.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 35,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 288.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,313,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CCXI. Raymond James boosted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChemoCentryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.90. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $59.60.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 40.75% and a negative net margin of 408.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

