CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $309.80

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $309.80 and last traded at $302.24, with a volume of 320995 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $304.24.

Several brokerages have commented on CACI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CACI International from $299.00 to $286.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.66. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.64). CACI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 18.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $34,392.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford bought 1,111 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $245.92 per share, for a total transaction of $273,217.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CACI International by 255.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in CACI International by 119.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CACI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

