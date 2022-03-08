BZEdge Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded up 40% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. BZEdge has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $292.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BZEdge has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BZEdge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00043750 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.30 or 0.06639809 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,530.53 or 0.99923919 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00043231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00046447 BTC.

About BZEdge

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin . The official website for BZEdge is getbze.com . BZEdge’s official message board is medium.com/@bzedge

