ByteNext Price Hits $0.0389 on Major Exchanges (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $670,249.86 and $17,474.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ByteNext coin can currently be bought for $0.0389 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ByteNext has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00043946 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.38 or 0.06643842 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,695.54 or 1.00135816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00043554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00046441 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ByteNext should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

