BWX Limited (ASX:BWX) Insider Buys A$99,425.16 in Stock

BWX Limited (ASX:BWX – Get Rating) insider Ian Campbell purchased 41,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.40 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$99,425.16 ($72,573.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.85.

BWX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and wholesale of natural body, hair, and skin care products in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company owns, produces, and distributes products under the Sukin, Mineral Fusion, Andalou Naturals, DermaSukin, Life Basics, and USPA personal care brands.

