BWX Limited (ASX:BWX) Insider Buys A$99,425.16 in Stock

BWX Limited (ASX:BWX – Get Rating) insider Ian Campbell purchased 41,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.40 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$99,425.16 ($72,573.11).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.85.
BWX Company Profile (Get Rating)
