Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Sells 320 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,181 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.7% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after buying an additional 32,063 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $2,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,412,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,498,048. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.57%.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.48.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.