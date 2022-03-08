Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,881,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,759,000 after buying an additional 279,403 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,352,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,532,000 after buying an additional 64,677 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,344,000 after buying an additional 640,898 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,087,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,228,000 after buying an additional 142,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,988,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,961,000 after purchasing an additional 69,465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.09. 195,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,228. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.97. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $140.73 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

