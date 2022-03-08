Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Acquires 1,857 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. Aflac makes up 1.5% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the third quarter valued at $243,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,324,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,325,000 after acquiring an additional 28,296 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Aflac by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,603,000 after acquiring an additional 125,775 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 289.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 594,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $571,971.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $1,206,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,416 shares of company stock worth $5,709,784 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AFL stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.07. 55,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,311,492. The company has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.22 and its 200 day moving average is $57.88. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $66.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Aflac’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AFL. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.38.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

