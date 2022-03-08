Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Lowered to $235.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $288.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $315.40.

BURL stock opened at $173.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.95. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $173.10 and a 52-week high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 88.99% and a net margin of 4.39%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,031,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,452 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,530,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,223,000 after acquiring an additional 725,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,930,000 after acquiring an additional 639,747 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,634,000 after acquiring an additional 319,849 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

