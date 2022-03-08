Builders FirstSource, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.47 Per Share (NYSE:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the company will earn $2.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.98. Wedbush also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.30 EPS.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share.

BLDR has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.09.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $67.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.27. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $86.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 70,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

