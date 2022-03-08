Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Build-A-Bear Workshop to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE BBW opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $288.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.15. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $23.50.
Build-A-Bear Workshop declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
In other news, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $142,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBW. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 250.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1,044.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the third quarter worth $474,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile (Get Rating)
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.
