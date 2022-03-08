Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Build-A-Bear Workshop to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE BBW opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $288.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.15. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $23.50.

Build-A-Bear Workshop declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th.

In other news, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $142,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBW. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 250.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1,044.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the third quarter worth $474,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

