Brookstone Capital Management Takes $222,000 Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 256.6% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $75.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $88.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.29.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.79.

About Pinnacle West Capital (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

