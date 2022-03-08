Brookstone Capital Management Takes $208,000 Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1,454.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.42.

SCCO stock opened at $74.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.34 and a 200 day moving average of $62.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $83.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

