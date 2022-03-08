Brookstone Capital Management Invests $256,000 in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,196,000 after buying an additional 29,439 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,077,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,793,000 after buying an additional 282,130 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,281,000 after buying an additional 207,020 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,439,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,568,000 after buying an additional 1,393,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,521,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,206,000 after buying an additional 51,887 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $484,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,250 shares of company stock valued at $17,274,181. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

TSN opened at $92.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.88 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 18.16%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

