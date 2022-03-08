Brookstone Capital Management Invests $234,000 in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chemours by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Chemours by 6,486.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chemours by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Chemours by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.50. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $38.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Chemours had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.55%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chemours presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.

About Chemours (Get Rating)

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.