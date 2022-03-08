Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,697 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 45,750 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Transocean were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Transocean by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 45,825 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Transocean by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Transocean by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,816 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Transocean by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,494 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Transocean by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,459 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. Transocean Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 3.04.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Transocean had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on RIG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Transocean from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Transocean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

