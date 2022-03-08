Brokers Set Expectations for The Howard Hughes Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HHC)

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at BWS Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Howard Hughes in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the financial services provider will earn ($0.56) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.60). BWS Financial also issued estimates for Howard Hughes’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HHC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of HHC opened at $88.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Howard Hughes has a 1-year low of $81.99 and a 1-year high of $113.20.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.60). Howard Hughes had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 2.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,511,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

