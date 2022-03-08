Brokers Offer Predictions for Surface Oncology, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SURF)

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Surface Oncology in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.49). Wedbush also issued estimates for Surface Oncology’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.58) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.24) EPS.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.44). Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,920.92% and a negative return on equity of 56.34%.

SURF has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

SURF stock opened at $2.65 on Monday. Surface Oncology has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $122.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Surface Oncology by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Surface Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).

