Brokerages Set Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Price Target at $31.00

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

NOMD stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.95. 57,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,351. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.38 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Nomad Foods’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the third quarter valued at $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 32.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

