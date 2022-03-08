Brokerages Set MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) PT at $10.20

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.20.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MEIP shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MEI Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of MEIP stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.01. The stock had a trading volume of 690,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,206. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average is $2.58. The firm has a market cap of $267.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.38. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $3.94.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 83.20% and a negative net margin of 123.86%. Analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 118.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 53,702 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 247.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 269,567 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 15,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 101,586 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 29.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

