Brokerages Set FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) PT at $92.67

Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.67.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
In related news, insider Howard F. Hambleton acquired 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $112,136.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $61.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. FirstCash has a 12-month low of $58.30 and a 12-month high of $97.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.86.
FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $501.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FirstCash will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 39.47%.
FirstCash Company Profile (Get Rating)
FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.
