Brokerages Set Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) PT at $12.70

Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.70.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COTY. DA Davidson upgraded Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of COTY traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.35. 20,029,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,549,794. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 105.00 and a beta of 2.49. Coty has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Coty will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Coty by 1,019.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,683,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639,425 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Coty by 185.7% in the second quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coty by 11.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,284,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,046 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coty by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,096,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the second quarter valued at about $27,086,000. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

