Brokerages Set Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Price Target at $230.70

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $230.70.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVY. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NYSE:AVY traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $157.31. 2,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.45. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $157.76 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,452,701,000 after buying an additional 382,261 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,923,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,736,000 after buying an additional 37,281 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 2.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,961,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,413,000 after buying an additional 52,118 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,869,000 after buying an additional 98,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,200,000 after buying an additional 17,936 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

