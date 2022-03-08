Brokerages Expect Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ earnings. Regulus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Regulus Therapeutics.

A number of analysts have commented on RGLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 38.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 64,837 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 81,551 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. Regulus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45.

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

