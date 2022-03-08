Brokerages Expect Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.09 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) to announce $13.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.99 billion and the highest is $13.19 billion. Performance Food Group reported sales of $7.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 81.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full year sales of $50.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.02 billion to $51.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $55.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.66 billion to $56.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

PFGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.11.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $45.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 182.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.55. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $59.89.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $528,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $202,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,983 shares of company stock worth $775,700 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,178 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 241.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 251,099 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 177,502 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 24.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,217,366 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $195,939,000 after purchasing an additional 823,110 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,359,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,821,000.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

