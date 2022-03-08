Brokerages Expect Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.75 Million

Equities analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) will announce $32.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.46 million. Pacific Biosciences of California reported sales of $29.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full year sales of $164.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $167.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $284.36 million, with estimates ranging from $237.76 million to $341.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pacific Biosciences of California.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 138.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PACB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

In related news, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $590,260.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $281,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,664 shares of company stock worth $945,255. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACB stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.19. 124,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,399,235. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.18. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $37.42. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 19.99, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.