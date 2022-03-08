Brokerages Expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Codexis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.15). Codexis posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Codexis.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.90%. Codexis’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Codexis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $144,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Codexis by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,912 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Codexis by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Codexis by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Codexis by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Codexis during the fourth quarter worth $134,000.

Shares of CDXS traded down $0.61 on Monday, reaching $18.69. 641,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.97 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.60. Codexis has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $42.01.

About Codexis (Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Codexis (CDXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.